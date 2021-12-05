Bridgeworth LLC Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,572 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after purchasing an additional 891,596 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $99,988,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,495,000 after acquiring an additional 664,246 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13,971.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 604,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 600,072 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM stock opened at $118.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

