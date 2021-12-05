Bridgeworth LLC Invests $247,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,756 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,811,000 after buying an additional 1,170,479 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $142,758,000. Johns Hopkins University bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $136,211,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,154,000 after acquiring an additional 766,498 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $160.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.20. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.50 and a fifty-two week high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

