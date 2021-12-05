Bridgeworth LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bridgeworth LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $8,830,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $453,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $383.13 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $381.27 and a 200-day moving average of $366.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

