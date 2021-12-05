Bridgeworth LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.0% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 48,459 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,392,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,761,000 after purchasing an additional 72,763 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 321,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

