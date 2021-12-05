Bridgeworth LLC Sells 2,456 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 0.5% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.26.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.