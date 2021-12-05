Bridgeworth LLC Trims Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bridgeworth LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $245.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.97 and a 200 day moving average of $240.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $144.00 and a one year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.11.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

