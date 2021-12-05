Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $56.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.37. The firm has a market cap of $125.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.