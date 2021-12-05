Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stock Position Cut by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,294 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,427,000 after acquiring an additional 861,787 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,775,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,410,000 after acquiring an additional 833,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,365,000 after acquiring an additional 828,446 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,656,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,395,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,951,000 after acquiring an additional 547,052 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $118,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $481,000 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BRX opened at $23.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.29. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.09.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

