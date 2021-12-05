Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price objective raised by Truist from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Brixmor Property Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Compass Point raised Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.09.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $25.83.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.13%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $481,000 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $744,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $1,527,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 131.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,614 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $216,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

