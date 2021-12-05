Brokerages Anticipate Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.41). Celcuity posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($2.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($3.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

CELC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

CELC stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.01. 24,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,242. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 32.30 and a current ratio of 32.30. Celcuity has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 920,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after purchasing an additional 49,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 41.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 126,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 14.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 54,277 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 13.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 312,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 36,817 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 34.6% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 294,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 75,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

