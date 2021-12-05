Brokerages Anticipate Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will report sales of $31.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Omeros’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.01 million and the lowest is $31.84 million. Omeros posted sales of $10.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year sales of $111.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.73 million to $111.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $116.32 million, with estimates ranging from $105.54 million to $127.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Omeros.

Get Omeros alerts:

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS.

OMER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omeros has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

OMER stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.87. 2,424,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,380. Omeros has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $429.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the second quarter worth $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 755.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 32.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 982.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the second quarter worth $137,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omeros (OMER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.