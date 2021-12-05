Brokerages Anticipate Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.76 Million

Brokerages expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to announce sales of $26.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.44 million. Silk Road Medical posted sales of $21.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year sales of $99.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $99.00 million to $100.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $136.36 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $142.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 4,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $292,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers purchased 2,500 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.30 per share, with a total value of $103,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,224 shares of company stock valued at $4,438,995 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SILK. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

SILK opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day moving average of $51.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.48. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $39.82 and a 1-year high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 7.38.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

