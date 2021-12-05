Brokerages Anticipate Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will report $1.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $942.10 million. Winnebago Industries posted sales of $793.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year sales of $4.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

WGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,817,000 after buying an additional 140,807 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,043,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,075,000 after buying an additional 300,557 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,983,000 after buying an additional 41,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,902,000 after buying an additional 33,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 48,819.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 645,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,783,000 after buying an additional 644,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

WGO opened at $72.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.89. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

