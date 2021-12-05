Brokerages Expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to Post -$0.63 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will post ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.13). Bicycle Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.83) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($2.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.17) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. The business had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on BCYC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.22.

BCYC traded down $4.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.71. 234,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $62.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.29.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,680 shares of company stock worth $550,200. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,295,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

