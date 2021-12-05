Brokerages Expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.23. Global Medical REIT also reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 26.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 129,117 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 64.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 3.6% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 715,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMRE traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,326. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.81, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 546.70%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

