Brokerages Expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $418.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to announce sales of $418.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $415.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $420.00 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $423.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HCSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $16.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.31. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $35.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.50%.

In related news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $93,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

