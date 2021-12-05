Brokerages Expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.44 Billion

Equities research analysts expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report $5.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.68 billion. PACCAR reported sales of $5.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year sales of $20.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.76 billion to $21.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.10 billion to $24.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.55.

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.67. 2,280,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,675. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PACCAR by 277.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,955,000 after buying an additional 5,589,020 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 150.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,436,000 after buying an additional 2,066,782 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at about $157,427,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in PACCAR by 101.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after buying an additional 1,481,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $99,070,000. 62.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

