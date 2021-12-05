Brokerages Expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to Announce $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Semtech posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

SMTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $85.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. Semtech has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $94.92.

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $102,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth $142,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the third quarter worth $200,000. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

