Brokerages Expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.18 Billion

Equities analysts expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to announce $4.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.13 billion. Tenneco posted sales of $4.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year sales of $17.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $17.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.84 billion to $20.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.02%. Tenneco’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other Tenneco news, Director Jane L. Warner purchased 20,000 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Tenneco by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 23.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 454.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 384,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

TEN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77. Tenneco has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $879.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.43.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

