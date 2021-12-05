Brokerages Expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Post $1.13 EPS

Equities analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to announce $1.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. U.S. Bancorp reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.59. 6,285,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,235,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.20 and a 200 day moving average of $58.39. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The company has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

