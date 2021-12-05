Brokerages Set Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Target Price at $40.60

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

Several research analysts have commented on EBKDY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Erste Group Bank to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from €49.00 ($55.68) to €50.00 ($56.82) in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from €44.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($51.14) in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Erste Group Bank to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays raised Erste Group Bank to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from €40.00 ($45.45) to €41.00 ($46.59) in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Erste Group Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

EBKDY traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.95. 37,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,739. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.35. Erste Group Bank has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.