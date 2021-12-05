Brokerages Set Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) PT at C$59.10

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$59.10.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HDI. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$51.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.50 to C$67.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of HDI stock traded down C$0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$42.04. 103,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,570. The firm has a market capitalization of C$894.95 million and a P/E ratio of 9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.98. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of C$23.10 and a 52 week high of C$49.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is presently 6.59%.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

