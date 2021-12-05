Brokerages Set Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Target Price at $13.89

Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.89.

PAYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Paya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Paya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Paya during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Paya by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paya in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000.

PAYA stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. Paya has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $797.40 million, a PE ratio of 102.63 and a beta of -0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that Paya will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

