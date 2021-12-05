Brokerages Set Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Target Price at $165.00

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HSBC raised Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. SEB Equities raised Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Securitas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of SCTBF stock remained flat at $$14.54 on Tuesday. Securitas has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

