Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.1% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $40,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MRK opened at $73.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.87%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.