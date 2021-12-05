Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Stryker by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,428,128,000 after purchasing an additional 210,940 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,685,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,217,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,772 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $737,558,000 after acquiring an additional 133,531 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 26.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $706,895,000 after acquiring an additional 568,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Stryker by 5.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,335,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $606,688,000 after acquiring an additional 121,415 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYK opened at $246.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.57. The stock has a market cap of $93.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SYK. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.32.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

