Burency (BUY) Price Tops $0.0298 on Exchanges

Burency (CURRENCY:BUY) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 5th. Over the last week, Burency has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Burency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0298 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Burency has a market capitalization of $5.77 million and $456,825.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00039190 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.08 or 0.00228472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007518 BTC.

Burency Profile

Burency (CRYPTO:BUY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Burency is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial . Burency’s official website is burency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Buying and Selling Burency

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

