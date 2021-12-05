Burger Swap (BURGER) Trading Down 13.2% Over Last Week

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $53.96 million and $9.12 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burger Swap coin can now be purchased for $3.15 or 0.00006349 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00040396 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.79 or 0.00237134 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap (BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,484,239 coins and its circulating supply is 17,109,239 coins. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.