Bvf Partners L. P/Il Buys 739,675 Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 739,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $6,945,548.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ OLMA opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $421.82 million and a PE ratio of -5.95. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $54.88.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

