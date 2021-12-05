Bvf Partners L. P/Il Buys 739,675 Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 739,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $6,945,548.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ OLMA opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $421.82 million and a PE ratio of -5.95. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $54.88.
Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.
Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.
