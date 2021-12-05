Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Short Interest Down 24.5% in November

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,200 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the October 31st total of 713,100 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 319,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of Byrna Technologies stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. Byrna Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $30.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYRN. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.