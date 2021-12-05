Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Short Interest Down 24.5% in November

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,200 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the October 31st total of 713,100 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 319,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of Byrna Technologies stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. Byrna Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $30.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.54 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYRN. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

