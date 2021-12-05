C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised C3.ai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.44.

Shares of AI stock opened at $29.75 on Thursday. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $183.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Bruce A. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $504,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 337,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $16,659,133.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,237,075 shares of company stock valued at $58,843,327 in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 320.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 57.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,962,000 after purchasing an additional 898,128 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter worth $400,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the third quarter worth $8,501,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 77.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

