C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) will report earnings per share of ($0.59) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($0.65). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($2.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($1.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for C4 Therapeutics.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $33,929.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $681,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,104 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,806. 21.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCCC traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.01. The company had a trading volume of 244,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,724. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.