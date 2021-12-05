Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Trading 2.7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $72.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cabot traded as high as $55.56 and last traded at $54.93. 6,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 336,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.48.

CBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cabot from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average is $55.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.64.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.10%.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

