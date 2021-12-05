Cactus Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd’s (NASDAQ:CCTSU) Quiet Period Will Expire on December 8th

Cactus Acquisition Corp 1’s (NASDAQ:CCTSU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 8th. Cactus Acquisition Corp 1 had issued 11,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Cactus Acquisition Corp 1’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of CCTSU stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Cactus Acquisition Corp 1 has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

