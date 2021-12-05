CaixaPay (CXP) Hits Market Cap of $7.89 Million

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CaixaPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00058970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,089.96 or 0.08342736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00063746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00082753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,268.80 or 0.98459093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002658 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CaixaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaixaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.