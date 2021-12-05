CaixaPay (CXP) Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00057355 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,142.64 or 0.08413252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00061426 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,362.77 or 1.00250545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00078789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002547 BTC.

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

