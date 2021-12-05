California State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $41,000 Investment in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,018 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 37,635 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

DMS opened at $4.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $267.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Digital Media Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Media Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name.

