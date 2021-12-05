California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,188 Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in IBEX were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBEX. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of IBEX by 3.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IBEX by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of IBEX by 1.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 152,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IBEX by 8.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IBEX by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. 24.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IBEX alerts:

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86. IBEX Limited has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $222.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.62.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). IBEX had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IBEX Limited will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

IBEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of IBEX from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a report on Monday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IBEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.