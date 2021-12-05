California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 233 Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTSI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock opened at $66.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $739.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $81.77.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $183.09 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 9.84%.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

