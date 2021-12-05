California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 884,993 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,151 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 884,993 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Transocean were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Transocean by 80.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 81,297 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 36,223 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 12.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,849,190 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 312,377 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 59.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,077 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 22,093 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

Transocean stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 3.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.73. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

