Callisto Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $41,735.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 5th. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $21.99 million and approximately $41,735.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,092.25 or 0.08415609 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00078672 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

