Canaccord Genuity Boosts Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Price Target to C$9.00

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSFFF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.54.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSFFF opened at $4.47 on Thursday. Capstone Mining has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.27.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Santo Domingo, and Other. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

