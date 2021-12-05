Canaccord Genuity Raises Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $360.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $275.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNOW. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. FBN Securities boosted their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $345.11 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a PE ratio of -113.15 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $344.47 and its 200-day moving average is $295.68.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $5,135,022.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $12,696,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 846,657 shares of company stock worth $285,239,811 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $7,396,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Snowflake by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,229,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,840,000 after purchasing an additional 627,031 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Snowflake by 274.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 31,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

