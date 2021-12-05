Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Cut to C$166.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$168.00 to C$166.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.49% from the company’s current price.

CM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “$158.00” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$163.18.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$140.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$147.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$145.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$107.44 and a 52 week high of C$152.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.06 billion and a PE ratio of 10.72.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.20, for a total transaction of C$368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$342,976. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,939,275.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

