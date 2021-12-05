Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a C$41.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CWB. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.58.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

TSE CWB opened at C$35.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.37. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$27.99 and a one year high of C$41.56.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Gallagher sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.57, for a total value of C$74,440.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$159,679.80. Also, Senior Officer Michael Glen Eastwood sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.18, for a total transaction of C$195,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$386,344.38. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,205 shares of company stock valued at $399,755.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.