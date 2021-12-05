Capital One Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy producer will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.26. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

COP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

COP opened at $71.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $77.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 25,282 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 15,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,138 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

