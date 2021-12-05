Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.33.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Capstone Mining stock opened at C$5.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Capstone Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.82 and a 52-week high of C$6.64. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 8.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.33.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$208.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.