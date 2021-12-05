CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareMax Inc. is a technology-enabled care platform providing value-based care and chronic disease management to seniors. The company operates wholly-owned medical centers which offer a comprehensive suite of healthcare and social services and proprietary software and services platform which provides data, analytics and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians. CareMax Inc., formerly known as Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get CareMax alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CareMax in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

CareMax stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.70. CareMax has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.30. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CareMax will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMAX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CareMax during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in CareMax by 400.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in CareMax in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CareMax by 444.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareMax (CMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.