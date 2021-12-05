Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,800 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the October 31st total of 195,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVCO. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $339.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $994,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 731,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,066,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVCO opened at $309.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.05. Cavco Industries has a 12 month low of $170.85 and a 12 month high of $319.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.00.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.80 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 8.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.