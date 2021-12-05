Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) Receives $14.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

CLBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,209,000.

CLBT opened at $8.04 on Thursday. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83.

About Cellebrite DI

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

